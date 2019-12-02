Quick links

Paul Scholes slams Freddie Ljungberg attire, Arsenal fans react

Shane Callaghan
Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 1st Team Coach during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on November 27, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
The interim Arsenal coach was dug out by the Red Devils legend.

(L-R) Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg with ex player Robert Pires before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal fans have been left stunned by comments from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Freddie Ljungberg took charge of the Gunners for the first time on an interim basis in Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Norwich City.

But the iconic Red Devils midfielder wasn't happy with the Swede's choice of attire.

Ljungberg sported an Arsenal training jacket with a sweater underneath, and Scholes has asserted that a suit would've been more fitting for the acting head coach.

 

He told Premier League Productions: "You would think he'd be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job.

"To me that's a great start - shirt and tie to show some discipline. I don't think he'll be the right man."

And suffice to say Arsenal supporters haven't reacted well over the comments.

In truth, a lot of the fans are right in saying that a man's choice of clothes has very little bearing on what they will be like as managers.

Arsene Wenger often used to wear a suit and tie, as Scholes suggested, but it didn't stop the North London club from sacking him in 2018 as a result of declining form.

In contrast, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp isn't known for his sense of style on the touchline, almost always electing to wear a tracksuit, and yet he delivered the club their sixth European Cup title in June and, barring a miracle, will win a first top-flight league crown since 1990 this season.

As the old saying goes, the clothes don't make the man.

(R) Arsenal Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg and Academy Director Per Mertesacker during a training session at London Colney on November 30, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

