Paul Scholes slams Freddie Ljungberg attire, Arsenal fans react

The interim Arsenal coach was dug out by the Red Devils legend.

Arsenal fans have been left stunned by comments from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Freddie Ljungberg took charge of the Gunners for the first time on an interim basis in Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Norwich City.

But the iconic Red Devils midfielder wasn't happy with the Swede's choice of attire.

Ljungberg sported an Arsenal training jacket with a sweater underneath, and Scholes has asserted that a suit would've been more fitting for the acting head coach.

He told Premier League Productions: "You would think he'd be out in a suit to show a bit of proudness that he took the job.

"To me that's a great start - shirt and tie to show some discipline. I don't think he'll be the right man."

And suffice to say Arsenal supporters haven't reacted well over the comments.

Who TF is Paul Scholes? — Dada AFC (@AudioMonkeyNg) December 2, 2019

Lmfao man's judging him for what he wore Embarrassing — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) December 2, 2019

That’s actually laughable that he said that what does klopp wear? pic.twitter.com/ztlvtnu4CG — FTR Gooner (@ftrfootball1) December 2, 2019

A man with a cure for insomnia his so boring — Gunners365 (@Mason85394420) December 2, 2019

Pep, klopp, are known for their suits....Did the suit work at Oldham — RandomThoughts (@d_nev) December 2, 2019

United legends are the worst analysts and pundits out there — RADICALBOY FOR JESUS (@LeExtraOdinaire) December 2, 2019

Does he mean pride? — Joshua Fowler (@joshuaffowler) December 2, 2019

Scholes still has Arsenal issues. Can't let it go. — Super Thom (@supersuperthom) December 2, 2019

I hate it when a professional make this kinda comments.

Sky sport is embarrassing thy self. — tatekhailu (@ETHIO34) December 2, 2019

In truth, a lot of the fans are right in saying that a man's choice of clothes has very little bearing on what they will be like as managers.

Arsene Wenger often used to wear a suit and tie, as Scholes suggested, but it didn't stop the North London club from sacking him in 2018 as a result of declining form.

In contrast, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp isn't known for his sense of style on the touchline, almost always electing to wear a tracksuit, and yet he delivered the club their sixth European Cup title in June and, barring a miracle, will win a first top-flight league crown since 1990 this season.

As the old saying goes, the clothes don't make the man.