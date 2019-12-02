Paul Merson thinks there's no like Tottenham's Dele Alli in the Premier League

Dele Alli netted a brace for Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Paul Merson has claimed that Dele Alli will be back in the England squad in 'two minutes' if the Tottenham man carries on playing the way he is because there is 'no-one like him'.

Over the weekend, Alli netted a brace for Spurs as Jose Mourinho's side secured all three points against Bournemouth to make it three wins in three under their new manager.

Alli has lost his place for England and Gareth Southgate has opted to completely taken him out of his squad because of the poor form he was in during these past 12 months.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (30/11/19 12pm start), Merson was full of praise for the unique Alli and stated that it won't be too long before he's back in the England squad.

On why Pochettino couldn't revive Alli: "I just think from a distance watching him play, he came away from being the Dele Alli that he is," Merson told Sky Sports. "Getting into the box, the third man running, he's a great finisher, a very good finisher for a midfielder. I think he stopped making those runs.

"He started coming short, flicking balls, here and there. I think he has gone back to hard work. I think if he keeps on making those runs, he'll be back in the England team in two minutes because there's no like him in the Premier League, as an English player, he makes those runs and he knows when to makes those runs. And he's a very good finisher."

England have already qualified for Euro 2020 and their next set of international fixtures will take place next March.

The advantage for Alli is that Southgate already knows what he is about so it's all about his showing his form on a consistent basis once again.

If he can do that then many fans will be expecting him to make the England squad next March, and that Euro 2020 squad next summer.