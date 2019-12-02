Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Patrick Roberts shares photo with Kieran Tierney as pair enjoy Celtic reunion

Aiden Cusick
(L-R Back Row) Celtic's Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Celtic's Croatian-born Bosnian defender Jozo Simunovic, Celtic's French midfielder Olivier Ntcham, Celtic's Scottish defender...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Norwich City and Arsenal players first met at Celtic.

May 27th 2017, Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland; The William Hill Scottish Cup Final Celtic FC versus Aberdeen; Celtic's Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney with their winners medals

Close friends Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney were reunited at the weekend. The pair, who first met at Celtic, are now playing for Norwich City (on loan) and Arsenal respectively.

Norwich and Arsenal met at Carrow Road on Sunday, sharing the spoils courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

 

Even though Roberts and Tierney remained unused substitutes in Norfolk, they were still captured together on camera.

Subscribe

And Roberts added a photo of the pair to his Instagram story earlier, which contained a nod to their Celtic pasts in the form of a green heart.

Roberts - a regular as Celtic won three successive Scottish Premiership titles between 2016 and 2018 - has only played 113 minutes of first-team football for Norwich this season, after arriving on a season-long deal from Manchester City.

Tierney has fared somewhat better at Arsenal, playing 696 minutes despite having arrived at the Emirates Stadium injured.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal in action during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United...

Celtic fans - would Roberts and Tierney be better off in Glasgow?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch