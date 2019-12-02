Patrick Roberts shares photo with Kieran Tierney as pair enjoy Celtic reunion

The Norwich City and Arsenal players first met at Celtic.

Close friends Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney were reunited at the weekend. The pair, who first met at Celtic, are now playing for Norwich City (on loan) and Arsenal respectively.

Norwich and Arsenal met at Carrow Road on Sunday, sharing the spoils courtesy of a 2-2 draw.

Even though Roberts and Tierney remained unused substitutes in Norfolk, they were still captured together on camera.

And Roberts added a photo of the pair to his Instagram story earlier, which contained a nod to their Celtic pasts in the form of a green heart.

Former teammates Patrick Roberts and Kieran Tierney enjoyed a Celtic reunion on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eTaw8FsEEr — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) December 2, 2019

Roberts - a regular as Celtic won three successive Scottish Premiership titles between 2016 and 2018 - has only played 113 minutes of first-team football for Norwich this season, after arriving on a season-long deal from Manchester City.

Tierney has fared somewhat better at Arsenal, playing 696 minutes despite having arrived at the Emirates Stadium injured.

Celtic fans - would Roberts and Tierney be better off in Glasgow?