Past-and-present Leeds teammates congratulate Jordan Stevens on new Whites contract

Jack Clarke, who was sold for £10 million by Leeds United before being loaned back, is among those who have congratulated Stevens.

A number of Jordan Stevens' past-and-present Leeds United teammates are reacting to news that the midfielder has signed a new Elland Road deal.

Leeds announced earlier on Monday that Stevens has extended his contract until June 2022.

The Gloucestershire teenager only recently returned from a six-week ban for breaching betting rules, but has continued to impress in the Whites Under-23s.

He was part of the side crowned national champions of the Professional Development League last season and won his one and only first-team appearance against Stoke City in January.

And, judging by the volume of replies to Stevens' latest Instagram post, he is a popular member of the Leeds playing staff.

These are some of the messages sent to him so far...

Jack Clarke: "Serious player" Robbie Gotts: "Love to see it" Harrison Male: "Cmon" Ryan Edmondson: "Class you" Bryce Hosannah: "Steeeeeeevo" Olly Casey: "Love it you" Pascal Struijk: "Baller" Sam Dalby [Watford]: "Steeeevoo" Clarke Oduor [Barnsley]: "Love to see it Stevo" Hugo Diaz [Getafe]: "Congrats hermano (brother)" Tom Pearce [Wigan]: "Congrats bro"

