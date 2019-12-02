Past-and-present Leeds teammates congratulate Jordan Stevens on new Whites contract

Jack Clarke, who was sold for £10 million by Leeds United before being loaned back, is among those who have congratulated Stevens.
A number of Jordan Stevens' past-and-present Leeds United teammates are reacting to news that the midfielder has signed a new Elland Road deal.
Leeds announced earlier on Monday that Stevens has extended his contract until June 2022.
The Gloucestershire teenager only recently returned from a six-week ban for breaching betting rules, but has continued to impress in the Whites Under-23s.
He was part of the side crowned national champions of the Professional Development League last season and won his one and only first-team appearance against Stoke City in January.
And, judging by the volume of replies to Stevens' latest Instagram post, he is a popular member of the Leeds playing staff.
These are some of the messages sent to him so far...
Jack Clarke: "Serious player"
Robbie Gotts: "Love to see it"
Harrison Male: "Cmon"
Ryan Edmondson: "Class you"
Bryce Hosannah: "Steeeeeeevo"
Olly Casey: "Love it you"
Pascal Struijk: "Baller"
Sam Dalby [Watford]: "Steeeevoo"
Clarke Oduor [Barnsley]: "Love to see it Stevo"
Hugo Diaz [Getafe]: "Congrats hermano (brother)"
Tom Pearce [Wigan]: "Congrats bro"
Leeds fans - what does the future hold for Jordan Stevens?
