Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he could have joined Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he very nearly took over at Premier League rivals Aston Villa back in 2012, in quotes reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Seven years ago, Aston Villa found themselves without a head coach after a miserable season under Alex McLeish.

The Scot was never likely to be popular among the claret and blue faithful thanks to his association with bitter rivals Birmingham City and a whole host of dour performances didn’t exactly win the doubters round. McLeish was handed his P45 after Villa, who won just four home games all season, narrowly avoided relegation.

Paul Lambert eventually stepped into the breach, arriving from Norwich City at the start of June, but the Scot was only appointed after Solskjaer opted to stay in Norway and hone his talents with Molde instead.

"I enjoyed many memorable matches against Villa during my playing days and almost ended up managing them back in 2012, but I stayed with Molde on that occasion,” said Solskjaer, while admitting that he has no regrets about his decision.

"I'm happy with how things have turned out, because now I am manager of a side that has shown some really positive signs in recent weeks."

The Norwegian’s Manchester United side stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Dean Smith’s Villa side at Old Trafford on Saturday, a result which leaves them well adrift of the top four heading into a daunting festive fixture schedule.

And few Villa fans right now would jump at the chance to swap managers with the fallen Premier League giants.