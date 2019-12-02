Quick links

Noel Whelan praises Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford protests his innocence to referee Keith Stroud during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30,...
Patrick Bamford scored for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at the weekend.

Noel Whelan has praised Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford on BBC Radio Leeds.

The former Leeds striker was impressed with the performance of Bamford for the West Yorkshire in their 4-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

The 26-year-old striker scored in the third minute and had a good game overall, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side maintained their good run of form.

 

Whelan was pleased with the display produced by the former Nottingham Forest and Chelsea striker, and believes that he is back in form.

Whelan said about Bamford on BBC Radio Leeds: “He looks fit, he looks confident, he looks aggressive, I love that about him. He has got that swagger back. He is scoring goals.”

Stats

Bamford is playing well at the moment and is leading the line well for Leeds.

According to WhoScored, the former England Under-21 international striker has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 19 Championship appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 26-year-old made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for Leeds, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

