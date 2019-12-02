Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Noel Whelan praises Leeds United duo Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich

Blackburn Rovers' Elliott Bennett vies for possession with Leeds United's Stuart Dallas during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...
Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich are playing well for Leeds United at the moment.

Blackburn Rovers' John Buckley vies for possession with Leeds United's Stuart Dallas during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on...

Noel Whelan has spoken highly of Leeds United star Stuart Dallas on BBC Radio Leeds.

The former Leeds striker believes that the Northern Ireland international has been one of the best players for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far this season.

Whelan has been impressed with the displays produced by the 28-year-old in defence and in central midfield despite being a winger by trade.

The BBC Radio Leeds pundit has also praised Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich, who scored twice in the Whites4-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

 

Whelan said about Dallas on BBC Radio Leeds: “He has probably been one of the stand-outs since the start of the season.

“At right-back, he was excellent, centre-midfield excellent, his work-rate, his fitness, his contribution on and off the ball has been amazing this season. He just looks like he is playing with a smile on his face.”

Whelan said about Klich on BBC Radio Leeds: “He is not different to Patrick Bamford, I guess.

“Sometimes you go through that spell when you can’t score, but you have got to contribute in a different way. He has been doing that this season. He has now got his rewards.”

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich celebrates Stuart Dallas's opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Second Leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Dallas has scored one goal in 19 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season.

Klich has scored three goals and provided one assist in 19 Championship matches for the Whites so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Leeds are going strong in the Championship at the moment and have picked up 40 points from 19 matches.

The Whites will take on Huddersfield Town away from home in the Championship this coming weekend.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

