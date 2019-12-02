Has Merry Happy Whatever season 2 been confirmed? Fans are in love with this Netflix gem!

We expect a rewatch is on the cards as Christmas approaches.

Merry Happy Whatever season 1 really hit the spot in November, but now it's December, we're already ready for season 2.

The series recently emerged on Netflix and was created by the remarkable Tucker Cawley. Ring any bells? It certainly should!

He is best known for his work on the beloved sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond as a writer and producer. Other credits also include Parks and Recreation, Hank, Welcome to the Captain, Out of Practice, The Odd Couple and more. He's great at what he does, and as expected, his latest work is a pleasure to sit through.

Season 1 offered audiences a palatable eight episodes, showcasing a range of terrific characters played by the likes of Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven), Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical franchise), Brent Morin (How To Be Single) and more.

So, will they be back for more?

Merry Happy Whatever: Season 2 confirmed?

As of yet, Merry Happy Whatever season 2 hasn't been confirmed.

However, season 1 only released on Thursday, November 28th 2019. Taking this into consideration, it's still early days. Netflix doesn't offer out viewing figures, but we imagine they'll reflect on the streaming numbers in December and the creatives will begin to ponder the potential avenues the title could explore.

Lucky for us, there are already some ideas in the pipeline...

Bridgit Mendler on Merry Happy Whatever

The actress who plays Emmy Quinn - Don's youngest daughter - has discussed her thoughts on the series and its future.

In conversation with Elite Daily, Bridgit Mendler said: "The cool thing about the holidays is that you kind of do have your time away from the flow of regular life to think about things... For Emmy, she winds up thinking about so many different things about her life that hadn’t come into focus before, so it’s really like a jostling experience over the holidays, but it winds up being a good thing ultimately."

Looking ahead, she questioned: "What would a season around Halloween look like? Valentine’s Day? What can we do? I think it would just be fun to be with everybody again."

It sure would - let's hope renewal news comes soon!

Things are getting complicated between Kayla and Alan.... have you seen #MerryHappyWhatever yet?!! If so what’s your favorite episode, comment below pic.twitter.com/uYNFDYthAn — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) November 29, 2019

Audiences talk Merry Happy Whatever on Twitter

One fan recently took to Twitter to write: "Okay I just finished the entire series and all I gotta say is we NEED a season 2 of #MerryHappyWhatever."

They aren't alone, with another tweeting: "Finished #MerryHappyWhatever and I have tears in my eyes... I loved every single character and every single storyline, my favourite scene was Kayla coming out and her whole family being proud of her."

This fan weighed in: "I just watched all eight episodes of #MerryHappyWhatever back to back and omg, what a rollercoaster of emotions! I loved the evolution of every character, but damn Kayla’s hit right in the feels. Thank you for handling it so well! And thank you @ashleytisdale, you killed it!"

