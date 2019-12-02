Quick links

Celtic

Scottish League Cup

Neil Lennon suggests Odsonne Edouard could miss Celtic v Rangers

Celtic manager Neil Lennon during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic this coming weekend.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01,...

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested that Odsonne Edouard could miss the upcoming game against Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers will face bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Both Rangers and Celtic are in brilliant form at the moment, and the final promises to be a hugely exciting and entertaining match.

 

However, Celtic could be without their star striker Edouard, who did not play against Rennes in the Europa League last week or against Ross County in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

The Scottish Sun quotes Lennon as saying about Edouard: "I can't pinpoint when he'll be back.

"We have to soldier on without him at the minute and we'll see how he is as the week goes on. We're taking it day by day.”

Neil Lennon, Interim manager of Celtic looks on ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Big blow for Celtic

Edouard is the best striker at Celtic, and the Frenchman also has a very good record in Old Firm derbies, and the 21-year-old missing the game against Rangers will be a blow to the Hoops’ chances of winning the final.

True, Lewis Morgan has done well as a makeshift striker, but the match against Rangers will be very tough, and Leigh Griffiths may not be at the fitness level needed to lead the line from the start against the Gers.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

 

