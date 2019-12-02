Neil Lennon stunned by what he heard about Celtic fans on Sunday

Celtic were followed on the long journey to Dingwall this past weekend.

Neil Lennon has paid tribute to Celtic's away fans.

The Hoops went to Dingwall on Sunday and beat Ross County 4-1 to stay top of the Scottish Premiership.

As ever, the champions were well supported by the travelling Celtic supporters and Lennon was blown away by a story he heard about one group of fans.

Some of the Hoops' faithful made a 270-mile trip from Stranraer in the early hours of Sunday morning to make the noon kickoff.

And the Northern Irish manager, speaking to Celtic TV, says that sums up the club and the team.

"I've got to pay tribute to the fans. I heard a story that there was a bus from Stranraer that left at 4.30am. I said to the players before the game that these guys travel a long way, it is up to you to entertain them.

"But they are coming to watch you because you are creating a lot of good things at the minute and they are enjoying what they are seeing, and hopefully they went home happy."

Celtic do indeed have magnificent fans and the atmosphere drummed up for European games at Parkhead is evidence of that.

But the fanbase has been getting a negative reputation amid the Green Brigade issue at the moment, with UEFA regularly fining the Scottish giants for their supporters' behaviour this season.

Still, they represent a tiny percentage of the support as a whole.