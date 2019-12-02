Moussa Sissoko reacts to Tottenham fans chant about him

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko finally scored his first goal for the club at the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko has said he found it ‘amazing’ when the fans were chanting his name after he scored, on the club’s official website.

The popular Sissoko got his first goal in Tottenham colours at the weekend, during their 3-2 victory.

The French international actually took his chance brilliantly, as he converted a cross from Heung-Min Son.

And after his goal Tottenham fans were keen to praise Sissoko, with his usual chant going up around the ground.

“It’s always something amazing when you have the fans singing your name,” Sissoko said.

"Like I said, they were waiting for my goal since last year, so I would like to say thanks to them for everything and I’m very happy with that, hopefully I can score more goals for the team, for the fans and for myself, of course.”

Sissoko’s goal has helped add to the feel good factor around Spurs, with confidence flooding back to the North London side.

Since Jose Mourinho has taken charge Tottenham have won every game he has been at the helm for.

Tottenham have quickly climbed the Premier League table, and they now sit in fifth place, which already represents remarkable progress.

Spurs are next in action on Wednesday evening, when they take on Mourinho’s former side Manchester United at Old Trafford.