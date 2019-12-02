Mauricio Pochettino says he is open to offers amid Arsenal links

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the hottest names on the market for clubs looking for new managers.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Fox Sports Argentina for the first time since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Argentine left Spurs after five-and-a-half years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho over two weeks ago. Pochettino has been a subject of reports linking him to various jobs since his sacking with fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal said to be interested in him.

The Telegraph claimed that Arsenal are considering Pochettino to take over from Unai Emery who was sacked by the Gunners last week. The Daily Star reported last year that Manchester United chief Ed Woodward was willing to make the Argentine the highest-paid manager in the world.

With speculation increasing every day, Pochettino was asked about his future and the former Saints boss claimed that he is ready to return to management.

He said: "There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on. But, for the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."

A move across North London to Arsenal will be one of the most controversial moves of all time and with Pochettino still holding Spurs fans at high regard, it is unlikely that it will happen. However, as we have seen with football over the years, anything is possible and only time will tell where Pochettino will end up in the coming weeks and months.