Matt Le Tissier comments on Massimiliano Allegri to Arsenal speculation

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Matt Le Tissier suggested on Sky Sports News (12:31pm, November 30, 2019) that Arsenal should not appoint Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager due to concerns over his English.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new permanent manager following the recent dismissal of Unai Emery.

According to The London Evening Standard, the Spaniard struggled with communication with the players.

Southampton legend Le Tissier, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has suggested that if Italian tactician Allegri struggles with his English, then the Gunners should not appoint him as their new manager.

According to Sky Sports, the former AC Milan and Juventus manager is one of the managerial targets for the Gunners.

A report in The Guardian in October claimed that Allegri has been learning English in order to work in the Premier League.

Le Tissier said on Sky Sports News (12:31pm, November 30, 2019): “No, I don’t think they can. The last sentence for me would sway against taking him.

“If he struggles with the language as Emery has done - we are led to understand that the players have struggled with that side of things - then you can’t go down that road. You have got to try something a little bit different.”

Massimiliano Allegri to Arsenal?

Allegri, who is without a managerial job at the moment, is one of the best managers in world football, and he would be a brilliant appointment for Arsenal.

However, it remains to be seen if the Italian wants to take charge of the North London outfit in the middle of the campaign when he has got to hit the ground running without any pre-season training.