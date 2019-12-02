Quick links

Mateusz Klich shares what he'd been dying to do at Leeds

Shane Callaghan
Angry scenes between both sets of players after Mateusz Klich scored the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on April 28,...
The Leeds United midfielder broke his goal drought on Saturday.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Mateusz Klich has expressed his relief over ending his goal drought for Leeds United.

The Poland international scored twice in the Whites' 4-0 demolition of Middlesbrough at Elland Road this past weekend.

In doing so, Klich took his own tally for the season to three across all competitions, but it was his first goal for Leeds since a 2-0 win at Barnsley in September.

And the 29-year-old, whose second goal was a worldie into the top corner, told the club's official website that he was 'dying' to end that drought.

 

He said: "I was very happy, it was a big relief because I’ve been dying to score a goal and finally I got one. Every game I want to be in this spot and try to shoot like that, it worked well, I like to shoot like that so I’m very happy.

Klich, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post], has previously joked that he was cursed by Leeds fans after they created a chant about his goalscoring exploits.

Since the chant - sang to the tune of Rotterdam (Or Anywhere) by the Beautiful South - Klich has struggled to score with the same frequency, but hopefully for his and United's sake this brace gives him a taste of it again.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

