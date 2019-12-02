Mateusz Klich shares what he'd been dying to do at Leeds

The Leeds United midfielder broke his goal drought on Saturday.

Mateusz Klich has expressed his relief over ending his goal drought for Leeds United.

The Poland international scored twice in the Whites' 4-0 demolition of Middlesbrough at Elland Road this past weekend.

In doing so, Klich took his own tally for the season to three across all competitions, but it was his first goal for Leeds since a 2-0 win at Barnsley in September.

And the 29-year-old, whose second goal was a worldie into the top corner, told the club's official website that he was 'dying' to end that drought.

He said: "I was very happy, it was a big relief because I’ve been dying to score a goal and finally I got one. Every game I want to be in this spot and try to shoot like that, it worked well, I like to shoot like that so I’m very happy.

Klich, a £1.5 million signing in 2017 [Yorkshire Evening Post], has previously joked that he was cursed by Leeds fans after they created a chant about his goalscoring exploits.

Since the chant - sang to the tune of Rotterdam (Or Anywhere) by the Beautiful South - Klich has struggled to score with the same frequency, but hopefully for his and United's sake this brace gives him a taste of it again.