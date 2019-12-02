Mario Kart Tour: How to play multiplayer this December

Mario Kart Tour fans will be able to participate in the scheduled multiplayer beta this month provided they boast a subscription.

Mario Kart Tour came out late September and fans haven't stopped asking when multiplayer is finally going to be added. Well, the good news is that a beta for legitimate competitive online play is scheduled to arrive this December, meanwhile the bad news is that you'll have to already be a subscriber or fork up some money to participate.

The next Mario Kart Tour update takes players to the worst place imaginable, London in the United Kingdom. However, while not being a fan of large crowds, Arsenal or the royal family, December is still an exciting month for racing enthusiasts thanks to the promise of multiplayer gameplay.

How do I play multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour?

Mario Kart Tour will receive a multiplayer beta this December.

In order to participate in the real-time multiplayer gameplay, you will need to be a Gold Pass subscriber.

A Gold Pass subscription costs £4.99 per month and allows you to unlock 200cc races, gold badges by completing gold challenges and the ability to gain gold gifts by participating in tours.

A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers.

— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) November 1, 2019

What is the release date for multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour?

A multiplayer beta for Mario Kart Tour will arrive in December.

The next Mario Kart Tour update will take players to London on December 4th, but there's no word for what day the multiplayer beta will launch.

Online competitive gameplay is likely bound to arrive with a Tour but fans should probably expect it to come after visiting the UK.

In addition to the lack of news concerning a specific launch day, there's also no word on how long the multiplayer beta will last and be exclusive to Gold Pass subscribers.

This article will be updated when the specific release date for the multiplayer beta is announced.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.