Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares why he's annoyed

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in...
Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk scored a brace against Brighton & Hove Albion in his latest outing.

Virgil van Dijk has told the Daily Mirror that he is annoyed about Liverpool’s failure to keep a clean-sheet in such a long time.

It is now 12 games since Liverpool last shut out an opposition side, which is a slight concern, despite their impressive run of form.

The Reds beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the weekend to put further distance between themselves and Manchester City.

 

But Van Dijk is a perfectionist and the Dutch defender admits that his side need to start doing more to stop opposition teams from scoring.

“The (lack of clean sheets) annoys me,” Van Dijk said. “We want to improve but if you are going to look at negatives…it is a negative to be fair. We are winning games, so we shouldn’t look too much at it, but as a defence we know we can do a lot better, especially with the clean sheets.”

Van Dijk was actually Liverpool’s match winner in their last match against Brighton.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield on November 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The powerful centre-back headed home twice to put the Reds into a 2-0 lead in the contest.

A Lewis Dunk free-kick did make the final few minutes very nerve-wracking, but Liverpool held strong to pick up the victory and strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

