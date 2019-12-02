Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares why he's annoyed

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk scored a brace against Brighton & Hove Albion in his latest outing.

Virgil van Dijk has told the Daily Mirror that he is annoyed about Liverpool’s failure to keep a clean-sheet in such a long time.

It is now 12 games since Liverpool last shut out an opposition side, which is a slight concern, despite their impressive run of form.

The Reds beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at the weekend to put further distance between themselves and Manchester City.

But Van Dijk is a perfectionist and the Dutch defender admits that his side need to start doing more to stop opposition teams from scoring.

“The (lack of clean sheets) annoys me,” Van Dijk said. “We want to improve but if you are going to look at negatives…it is a negative to be fair. We are winning games, so we shouldn’t look too much at it, but as a defence we know we can do a lot better, especially with the clean sheets.”

Van Dijk was actually Liverpool’s match winner in their last match against Brighton.

The powerful centre-back headed home twice to put the Reds into a 2-0 lead in the contest.

A Lewis Dunk free-kick did make the final few minutes very nerve-wracking, but Liverpool held strong to pick up the victory and strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table.