Liverpool fans react to claims Fabinho injury will ramp up Sander Berge pursuit

Liverpool will be missing midfielder Fabinho after his ankle injury.

Liverpool suffered a major blow last week with Fabinho's ankle ligament injury, but they battled through to a 2-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds will miss the Brazilian midfielder, who has been simply sensational in front of the Liverpool back four this season, and he will be out at least until January.

Jurgen Klopp must now find other solutions in midfield, which may mean Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson dropping back and room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to start.

A new signing doesn't necessarily make sense in terms of filling in for Fabinho, given that he is expected to be back in January, when the transfer window opens.

However, with no other players like Fabinho in the squad, Klopp may be tempted into the transfer market for competition, ensuring Liverpool aren't left without a natural anchor man moving forward.

One player heavily linked is Sander Berge, and The Mirror suggested over the weekend that Liverpool could intensify their pursuit of the Genk star in light of Fabinho's injury.

Given Klopp's nature for bedding in new signings slowly, this would seem like a move more for the future, but would still ensure that Liverpool are well-stocked in holding midfield.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some suggesting that Berge would be a great signing for the future, feeling he is 'brilliant' and could be an 'unreal' addition even if he just sits behind Fabinho.

Others aren't so sure, feeling that Liverpool should be focusing on trying to bring Marko Grujic back from his loan spell at Hertha Berlin rather than splashing out for a new signing.

Yes am with that he is brilliant — Nasser Shamlawi (@NasserShamlawi) November 30, 2019

Would love him but doubt it even if we buy in Jan he won’t be in side until feb or March — Wares_Marty? (@marty_wares) November 30, 2019

Brilliant young lad. With Klopps guidance he can flourish well — JD13 #Unbearable (@jude13jd) November 30, 2019

Looks a decent player LFC should be all over him — Abayomi (@abayovic) November 30, 2019

You know I wouldn’t be surprised if we made a move for Sander Berge given Fabinho long term injury. JK usually doesn’t like Jan signings but this season maybe exception given what’s at stake. The interest is no secret. — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) December 1, 2019

Grujic would do just fine there... https://t.co/EqNUiMD8y0 — A R C H I T E C T (@MukhtarJibril10) December 1, 2019

Why dont we call grujic back? https://t.co/8f8mE51zVd — Nazim Kun (@caris_ajim) November 30, 2019

No need to sign Fabinho replacement... just bring Grujic back from his Loan deal in Jan 2020 — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) November 30, 2019

Rather get Grujic back!! — Ed (@Ed11Ram) November 30, 2019

