Liverpool fans react to claims Fabinho injury will ramp up Sander Berge pursuit

Olly Dawes
Fans of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on October 5, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool will be missing midfielder Fabinho after his ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool talks to Fabinho of Liverpool prior to the UEFA Champions League group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at Luminus Arena on October 23, 2019 in...

Liverpool suffered a major blow last week with Fabinho's ankle ligament injury, but they battled through to a 2-1 home win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds will miss the Brazilian midfielder, who has been simply sensational in front of the Liverpool back four this season, and he will be out at least until January.

Jurgen Klopp must now find other solutions in midfield, which may mean Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson dropping back and room for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to start.

 

A new signing doesn't necessarily make sense in terms of filling in for Fabinho, given that he is expected to be back in January, when the transfer window opens.

However, with no other players like Fabinho in the squad, Klopp may be tempted into the transfer market for competition, ensuring Liverpool aren't left without a natural anchor man moving forward.

One player heavily linked is Sander Berge, and The Mirror suggested over the weekend that Liverpool could intensify their pursuit of the Genk star in light of Fabinho's injury.

Sander Berge of KRC Genk challenges for the ball with Naby Keita of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and KRC Genk at Anfield on November 05,...

Given Klopp's nature for bedding in new signings slowly, this would seem like a move more for the future, but would still ensure that Liverpool are well-stocked in holding midfield.

Liverpool fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some suggesting that Berge would be a great signing for the future, feeling he is 'brilliant' and could be an 'unreal' addition even if he just sits behind Fabinho.

Others aren't so sure, feeling that Liverpool should be focusing on trying to bring Marko Grujic back from his loan spell at Hertha Berlin rather than splashing out for a new signing.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

