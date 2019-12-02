Quick links

Liverpool fans fear Everton's potential next move

John Verrall
Liverpool are due to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

Everton manager Marco Silva

Liverpool fans fear that Everton could be about to sack Marco Silva before the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday.

Liverpool are due to take on Everton at Anfield, as they look to continue their impressive unbeaten record since the start of the season.

The form book suggests that Liverpool should comfortably beat Everton, who have been in awful form this term.

 

The Toffees currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League, and nothing seems to be going their way.

However, Liverpool fans fear that their near neighbours could be about to sack Silva in time for midweek.

There is a feeling that Silva’s departure at Everton could spark an immediate bounce, and Liverpool supporters are now fearful of the Toffees’ next move as it could directly impact on them.

Silva’s side once again tasted defeat at the weekend, as they were cruelly beaten by Leicester City.

Everton looked set to take a point from the King Power Stadium before Kelechi Iheanacho struck a last minute winner.

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, and if Silva does remain in charge on Wednesday, then another defeat would surely spell curtains for him.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

