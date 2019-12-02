Liverpool fans fear Everton's potential next move

Liverpool are due to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool fans fear that Everton could be about to sack Marco Silva before the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday.

The form book suggests that Liverpool should comfortably beat Everton, who have been in awful form this term.

The Toffees currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League, and nothing seems to be going their way.

However, Liverpool fans fear that their near neighbours could be about to sack Silva in time for midweek.

There is a feeling that Silva’s departure at Everton could spark an immediate bounce, and Liverpool supporters are now fearful of the Toffees’ next move as it could directly impact on them.

i beg silva doesn’t get bagged before our game — Vik⚜️ (@LFCVik) December 1, 2019

Silva sacked in the morning. Everton players trying to impress their new manager on Wednesday. Seen it before 100 times #LFC #EFC — Ross Shaw (@RossGShaw) December 1, 2019

Everton are gonna sack Silva and get a new manager for the Derby aren’t they — Luke Robinson (@LukeRobboLFC78) December 1, 2019

Hopefully Silva doesn’t get the sack — Alex Stano (@AlexStanoLFC) December 2, 2019

It's just peak Ev isn't it. Who else claws defeat from the Jaws of victory 30 secs after injury time should've been over. ‍♂️



Just don't sack Silva until after the Derby. https://t.co/z6WyqKsnWW pic.twitter.com/fubyOJWWSl — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito ️+☝️ (@DavidC_LFC) December 1, 2019

Silva is gone tonight. New manager bounce for Wednesday. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 1, 2019

Please no — ♿Rachel Ellis♿ (@RleEllis) December 1, 2019

Silva’s side once again tasted defeat at the weekend, as they were cruelly beaten by Leicester City.

Everton looked set to take a point from the King Power Stadium before Kelechi Iheanacho struck a last minute winner.

Everton are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table, and if Silva does remain in charge on Wednesday, then another defeat would surely spell curtains for him.