Leeds United fans respond to Hadi Sacko’s tweet

Klich played well for Leeds at the weekend and scored twice in their 4-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship.

The 29-year-old midfielder scored his first goal of the match in first-half injury time with a deflected effort, and added to his tally in the 73rd minute with a superb goal.

Sacko played with Klich at Leeds, and the 25-year-old Denizlispor winger - who left the Whites on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019 - has sent a message to the Poland international on Twitter, joking that he had to score twice for his side against Gaziantep FK as a response to the midfielder.

Some Leeds fans love the interaction between the two players and have responded to Sacko’s message on Twitter.

According to WhoScored, Klich has made 19 appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.