Kris Commons impressed by improvement in Rangers duo Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara

The Ibrox midfielders have been an integral part of Gerrard's Rangers team.

Pundit Kris Commons believes that Rangers stars Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack are proof of the coaching qualities that Steven Gerrard has, writing in his Scottish Daily Mail column (02/12 print edition, Verdict supplement page 16).

The Sky Sports man has been reflecting on the quality in both Rangers' and Celtic's squads ahead of the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, when both sides will go head-to-head at Hampden for the opportunity to lift the first silverware of the season.

So far this season Rangers have kept pace with the Scottish champions in league action and Commons believes that's down the coaching efforts of Gerrard and Gary McAllister, as much as investing in the squad.

He cited the midfield pair as the best examples of that, both of whom have been stand-outs at Ibrox this term.

As quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (02/12 print edition, Verdict supplement page 16), he said: "Yeah, Rangers have spent good money to close the gap. A £7million outlay on Ryan Kent and a wage packet north of £30,000 a week for Jermain Defoe are a testament to that.

"But that’s only part of the equation. You also have to give Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister credit for the way they have improved players.

"Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara are the prime examples. Jack has been outstanding this season in the way he has turned himself into a genuine box-to-box midfielder, while Kamara has been a revelation since moving from Dundee."

Gerrard influence

When you consider the careers that Gerrard and McAllister had as players, it's not much of a surprise that the Gers midfield is the strongest it's been for years and years.

With Steven Davis alongside Jack and Kamara, and Joe Aribo also available to add a bit of attacking spark, the balance that the former Liverpool stars have brought to the middle of the park is notable.

The upcoming final will be a fascinating battle in the middle of the park, with the Gers' in-form stars set to go up against Scott Brown and Callum McGregor. That duo have the experience and quality to take control of the match, so Gerrard's men must be up for the fight and match them.

Their improvement at Ibrox is notable, but for them to take the next step and become true Rangers icons, they need to deliver silverware. Sunday is their first big shot.