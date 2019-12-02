Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Kevin Ratcliffe can't believe Everton aren't going all out for Mauricio Pochettino

Danny Owen
May 1985: Kevin Ratcliffe of Everton in action during the Canon League Division One match against Liverpool played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. The match finished in a 3-1 win to...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Premier League rivals Tottenham last month.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe has bemoaned the apparent lack of interest from The Toffees in luring ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to Goodison Park, speaking to The Mirror (1 December, page 67).

With Marco Silva under more pressure than ever on the blue half of Merseyside, speculation is swirling about an impending change with a whole host of managers being linked since last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City.

None, however, can hold a candle to Pochettino.

 

The Guardian reports that David Moyes has been lined up for a potential return to Goodison Park while Mark Hughes, who has been out of the game since being sacked by Southampton a year ago, has also been discussed. It’s hard to imagine two less ambitious options.

And Ratcliffe, who captained Everton to two league titles in the 1980s, cannot understand why his former club are not going all out to bring Pochettino to the north west.

"As far as I know, Pochettino has never been mentioned in the boardroom. Why? You have got to at least ask the question – what would it take to entice that calibre of manager," he said.

"I know we haven’t got European football and that’s a big negative. Is that why we are looking at the likes of Moyes?"

David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

In truth, Pochettino can probably afford to aim a lot higher than a club who are hovering just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

After five-and-a-half brilliant years at Tottenham, during which he transformed the London giants into a Champions League finalists, Pochettino surely has his sights set on the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester United instead.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch