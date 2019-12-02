Kevin Ratcliffe can't believe Everton aren't going all out for Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Premier League rivals Tottenham last month.

Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe has bemoaned the apparent lack of interest from The Toffees in luring ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino to Goodison Park, speaking to The Mirror (1 December, page 67).

With Marco Silva under more pressure than ever on the blue half of Merseyside, speculation is swirling about an impending change with a whole host of managers being linked since last week’s 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City.

None, however, can hold a candle to Pochettino.

The Guardian reports that David Moyes has been lined up for a potential return to Goodison Park while Mark Hughes, who has been out of the game since being sacked by Southampton a year ago, has also been discussed. It’s hard to imagine two less ambitious options.

And Ratcliffe, who captained Everton to two league titles in the 1980s, cannot understand why his former club are not going all out to bring Pochettino to the north west.

"As far as I know, Pochettino has never been mentioned in the boardroom. Why? You have got to at least ask the question – what would it take to entice that calibre of manager," he said.

"I know we haven’t got European football and that’s a big negative. Is that why we are looking at the likes of Moyes?"

In truth, Pochettino can probably afford to aim a lot higher than a club who are hovering just two points above the Premier League relegation zone.

After five-and-a-half brilliant years at Tottenham, during which he transformed the London giants into a Champions League finalists, Pochettino surely has his sights set on the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester United instead.