Jurgen Klopp states that there are no injury concerns with key Liverpool man

Liverpool are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 14 matches.

Jurgen Klopp has played down any injury concerns regarding Liverpool's Mo Salah after he produced an indifferent display during the win against Brighton on Saturday.

For a number of weeks, Salah has seemingly been carrying an ankle knock from Liverpool's win against Leicester a number of weeks ago, but Klopp insisted 'everything is fine' with the player.

Salah was substituted in the second-half of Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton, with Adam Lallana coming on for the Egyptian winger.

Speaking to Sports Report on BBC Radio 5 Live (30/11/19 5 pm start), Klopp batted away Salah's injury concerns and seemingly defended his form.

“He has really good moments,” Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live. “It should be okay. It [his performance] had nothing to do with that [his ankle].

“We all have had intense periods. Mo didn't train two weeks ago for nine days, so he played the other games and started the games and have very good moments.

“Everything is fine. Everything okay. I have heard nothing about any injury concerns. He looked completely fine, but that's in games likes this. We have to makes changes before the game, during the game and that's what we did today.”

The most important thing from Liverpool's perspective is that they are winning games and putting points on the board.

It won't be too long before Salah is back causing havoc in the final third and Wednesday provides a great chance for him to do that.

Liverpool will take on their near-neighbours Everton, whose manager Marco Silva might not be in the dugout for that Anfield clash.