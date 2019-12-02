Jose Mourinho defends attitude of Tottenham's 'good guy' Dele Alli

Dele Alli was on the scoresheet once again for Tottenham Hotspur during their win against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Jose Mourinho has defended Dele Alli's attitude and stated that he is the 'good guy' of the Tottenham group and not a 'selfish' person.

Prior to Mourinho's arrival, questions were being asked of the Tottenham man, but it seems as though the Englishmen is answering his critics.

Over the weekend, he was on the scoresheet once again as Spurs recorded a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, with Alli netting a brace during the game.

After the match, Mourinho was asked about Alli's attitude and he simply defended the player and shared how he is a positive character around the dressing room.

“I didn't know him. I only played against him a few times,” said Mourinho, as quoted by Football London. “No contact with him. I don't know the boy, I don't know much. I just know the qualities of the players and that was the direction where I went.

"A player of such quality it's not possible that he's not performing at a high level, ok sometimes players are not in the best performance level but normally with a little bit of up and down you need to perform according to your potential.

"I find him a good guy in the group. He's a group guy, not really this kind of selfish person who thinks and speaks only about himself. Not at all. He's a Spurs boy, a group boy. The group is a good family. They have very good empathy in between them. I just feel that now it's self-esteem coming up and lots of confidence to play."

If Alli can continue his recent run of form them there's no doubt that he will be one of the most-talked-about players in the Premier League.

Not many players from the middle of the park can score the volume of goals he is able to produce, as the same could be said for the England national team.

Alli has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's squad during recent internationals, but with Euro 2020 around the corner, the Spurs man may have just got back to his best at the right time.

If that is the case then Tottenham's hopes of wanting to finish in the Champions League places at the end of the season may also be well on the cards.