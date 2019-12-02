John Terry praises Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, comments on 'big game' Chelsea clash

John Terry will be returning to Chelsea on Wednesday night after Aston Villa recorded a draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

John Terry has praised the performance of Jack Grealish and Aston Villa as a whole after they recorded a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, as he is now looking forward to a 'big game' on Wednesday against Chelsea.

For the first time in his career, Terry will be in the opposition dugout as he takes on his former club, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Villa hoping to take confidence from their recent performance at Old Trafford.

Grealish scored a magnificent opener at Old Trafford before United found themselves ahead midway through the second half, but Tyrone Mings pulled a goal back to ensure both teams shared the spoils.

After the game, Villa coach, Terry, praised Villa and Grealish on Instagram, as he also gave a little mention to that up and coming Chelsea clash:

Dean Smith will want his players to show some consistency and climb up the table as the Villa boss faces up against Frank Lampard once again.

Last season, Smith faced Lampard on three occasions, including in the play-off final when Villa beat his Derby County side at Wembley.

The Wednesday night game will be a different and much tougher test altogether, as Chelsea go into the match having lost two Premier League games on the bounce. But they have some top quality players at their disposal, including former Villa loanee, Tammy Abraham.

Once again, Villa will look to their key man, Grealish to showcase what he is all about because if he can put in the same type of performance he put in at Old Trafford then it bodes well for his side's chances at the Bridge.