Jamie Vardy’s response when asked about Leicester City’s title challenge

Leicester City are eight points behind Liverpool.

With Manchester City failing to sustain their Premier League title challenge, Leicester City have emerged as the main threat to Liverpool.

Leicester are second in the league table at the moment, eight points behind leaders and favourites Liverpool.

The title is the Reds to lose, but the Foxes seem to be genuine challengers to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

After all, it was not too long ago when Leicester won the league title under Claudio Ranieri.

 

Brendan Rodgers is one of the best managers in the Premier League, and having won league titles with Celtic in Scotland, he will be determined to at least give his former club Liverpool a run for their money this season.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy - who has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 league appearances so far this season, according to WhoScored - was asked about challenging Liverpool for the title after the win against Everton at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, and he was quite coy about it.

Vardy said, as quoted on BBC Sport: "We've not been speaking about that, we're taking each game as it comes. The first thing is to get each game out the way and get the three points.

“We have to enjoy this and go again on Wednesday night. We have lots of attacking threat and we're putting it all together. We'll just carry on doing what we're doing."

