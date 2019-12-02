Jamie Redknapp thinks it's time Steve Bruce was praised, makes point about Benitez

Newcastle United have been in fine form under Steve Bruce.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that it's time to give Steve Bruce credit after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Newcastle hosted the Premier League champions on Saturday afternoon, and were looking to respond after a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

The Magpies did fall behind as Raheem Sterling fired City ahead, but Jetro Willems smashed home an equaliser from a Miguel Almiron pass.

Kevin De Bruyne's thunderous strike appeared to give City all three points, but Newcastle once again hit back, with Jonjo Shelvey earning a point for Bruce and co.

Newcastle have been strong in recent weeks, picking up three wins in their last seven games and losing just twice in that run.

Bruce may have come in for major criticism even before taking charge of Newcastle for a game, but he's getting a lot out of his side right now.

Now, pundit Redknapp has suggested that Saturday's performance would have been branded a 'Benitez masterclass' if it had been under Bruce's predecessor, so Bruce deserves major credit.

Redknapp highlighted that Bruce has picked up more points than Benitez at the same stage of the season, and played with a more positive approach against City than the Spaniard would have pushed for.

“It is time to give Steve Bruce the credit he deserves,” said Redknapp. “After 14 games, Newcastle have 16 points. At the same stage under Rafa Benitez last season, they had 12. Bruce's side have not lost at St James' Park since the opening day. They beat Manchester United there in October, and Saturday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City felt just as good for those fans. They enjoyed this because Newcastle earned that point in style.”

“They had a go against one of the best teams in the world. Yes they only had 23.6 per cent possession but whenever they had the ball, they looked forwards. This was a performance of positivity. Under Benitez, they'd approach these games in more of a negative manner. They'd sit deep. But Bruce wanted to test City. This would have been billed as a Benitez masterclass 12 months ago, so let's give Bruce credit,” he added.