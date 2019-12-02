Jamie Redknapp raves about Dele Alli's second goal

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli starred on Saturday.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Dele Alli's second goal against Bournemouth on Saturday was almost as difficult as his famous Crystal Palace goal.

Spurs won a third straight game under new boss Jose Mourinho, beating Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday afternoon with Alli in blistering form.

Alli opened the scoring as Toby Alderweireld's long ball picked out Son Heung-min, and his first time lay-off found Alli to find the net.

Alderweireld picked out another stunning long pass in the second half, this time picking out Alli, and he managed to dance between two defenders and lift beyond Aaron Ramsdale for 2-0.

Alli squandered a hat-trick chance before Moussa Sissoko added a third, and the gloss was somewhat taken off the win by conceding two late goals to Harry Wilson, but Alli grabbed the headlines.

The 23-year-old saw his form drop off a little under Mauricio Pochettino, meaning he lost his place in the England squad as a result of his struggles.

Now though, Alli has hit three goals and one assist in three games under Mourinho, and looks to be getting back to his best – which is a real threat to many Premier League sides.

Pundit and former Spurs ace Redknapp has now claimed that Alli was 'vintage' on Saturday, and believes that his second goal was so difficult, because of everything that he had to do, that it was up there with his famous spin and volley against Crystal Palace in 2016.

“We witnessed vintage Dele Alli on Saturday,” said Redknapp. “Remember his goal at Crystal Palace in January 2016, when he flicked the ball over his head and volleyed home? I'd rate that a 10 out of 10 for difficulty. His second goal against Bournemouth wasn't far off that either.”

“He chested down a long ball, squeezed between two defenders, then beat the goalkeeper. He had so much to do, but he did it all sublimely. Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will have loved seeing Dele, who is still only 23, do that,” he added.