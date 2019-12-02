Jamie Redknapp comments on Declan Rice's latest West Ham United display

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice helped his side pick up a 1-0 win at the weekend against Chelsea.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he doesn’t think Declan Rice has been at his best for West Ham United this season, but he was excellent at the weekend.

West Ham picked up a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in what was the shock result of the Premier League weekend.

Despite having an injury depleted side, West Ham managed to claim a huge three points against their London rivals.

And Rice’s display, where he protected West Ham’s defence so well, earned big praise from Redknapp.

“Declan Rice put in an old-school midfield performance for West Ham at Chelsea,” Redknapp enthused. “The 20-year-old has not been outstanding this season, and he'll be the first to admit that, but what a job he did at Stamford Bridge.

“This was the Rice we all love to watch, the player who got himself into the England squad and everyone talking about him.

“Sometimes when the team is not doing well, heads can drop. But Rice, against the club where he spent time as a kid, led the way in West Ham's 1-0 win on Saturday.”

West Ham’s win over Chelsea may just have helped to save Manuel Pellegrini’s job.

The Hammers had been in woeful form going into the game, but the three points certainly helps to relieve some of the pressure building on the Chilean manager.

West Ham are now in 13th place in the Premier League table, which looks like a much healthier position than they were in before the weekend.

The Hammers are next in action on Wednesday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.