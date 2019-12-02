Jamie Carragher raves about Djibril Sidibe after Leicester defeat

Everton lost 2-1 away at Leicester City on Sunday evening.

Pundit Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports (01/12, 5:54pm and 7:20pm) that he thought Djibril Sidibe was 'brilliant' for Everton against Leicester City.

The Toffees went into the game with Marco Silva under huge pressure, and he went with a 5-4-1 system to try and stifle Leicester's creativity.

That worked for much of the game, as Everton were solid defensively and dangerous on the break, which showed as Sidibe broke forward to set up a thumping Richarlison header to open the scoring.

However, Brendan Rodgers pulled off a masterstroke by bringing on Kelechi Iheanacho, as he set up Jamie Vardy's equaliser, before scoring a last-gasp winner in controversial circumstances.

Silva looked completely devastated as Everton slipped to another defeat, with huge pressure on him to turn results around – but there were bright spots in the defeat.

Frenchman Sidibe was one of them, as the right wing back provided great thrust going forward and was a constant threat even outside of his assist.

The loanee can be signed permanently from Monaco next summer, and pundit Carragher raved about his performance at the King Power Stadium.

Carragher felt that he was strong defensively and superb going forward, ideal for the wing back role, branding him 'fantastic' and 'brilliant' whilst suggesting that he would have been man of the match if it wasn't for Iheanacho.

“He’s been fantastic in that wing back role,” said Carragher. “He’s been really good at one end defensively, he’s been bombing forward, getting crosses in. He set the goal up in the first half, but even his performance in the second half; really good.”

“Before the impact of Iheanacho, I actually thought Sidibe was man of the match. I thought he was brilliant, he seems really suited to that wing back role,” he added.