Jamie Carragher comments on Brendan Rodgers to Arsenal links

Arsenal are said to be keen on Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Jamie Carragher has told Super Sunday, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on 1st December, that he thinks it is clear that Brendan Rodgers has a release clause in his contract, amid links with Arsenal.

The Daily Mirror have claimed that Rodgers has a £14 million release clause in his Leicester City contract, which Arsenal could reportedly activate.

And when asked about it by Sky after the game, Rodgers was very coy.

He said: "There probably is [a clause] in most manager's contracts. It is all hypothetical.”

The links with Arsenal are now very interesting, as Rodgers did not entirely bat them away.

But Carragher does not think that Rodgers should even be contemplating taking the job at the Emirates Stadium right now.

“Well he has got a clause, that’s obvious now,” Carragher said.

“I actually think the position Rodgers is in. There’s no doubt you want to get right to the top. At the moment Leicester are second in the Premier League, but we’d by lying if we said they’re one of the top teams or clubs - they’re not. The established big six are.

“I don’t think it’s right if Rodgers is even thinking about moving to Arsenal right now. If he moved now he’d get that tag of jumping ship and I think he would deserve it.

“I think he’s got to look at the next 18 months and then maybe after those 18 months if a Tottenham, Arsenal, who knows a Manchester City, he will at one stage want to go to one of those real big clubs.”

It would be a shock if Rodgers was to take the Arsenal job at this moment in time, despite the impressive history and stature of the Gunners.

Rodgers has Leicester firing on all cylinders, and they are currently Liverpool’s main rivals in the race for the Premier League title.

The Foxes are already 13 points ahead of Arsenal this term, and look to have a brighter future in the short term than the North London side.