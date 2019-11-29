Is The Grinch on TV today? ITV to air all of your festive favourites!

Jim Carrey's 2000 Christmas hit How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Grinch) is one of the most beloved festive flicks.

ITV and ITV2 have established themselves as the go-to channels for Christmas films every year without fail.

The UK network juggernaut airs both Jim Carrey's The Grinch and Will Ferrell's Elf over the holiday season, with each weekend in December stacked with back to back Christmas favourites.



The 2019 calendar is no different, as the Whos of Whoville return to our Freeview screens alongside Little Cindy Lou Who and everyones favourite canine character, Max the Dog.

Here's everything you need to know about watching The Grinch over the Christmas period, starting with the most important question - is it on TV today?

Is The Girinch on TV today?

No.

The first 2019 screening of The Grinch was on Sunday, December 1st. Jim Carrey's green creature aired on ITV2 at 5:05 pm.

However, the films is not on TV again until Sunday, December 8th.

When else is The Grinch on TV for Christmas 2019?

If December 1st doesn't quite feel 'christmassy' enough for the 144-minute film then you can always prolong your festive feelings until next week.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will also air on Sunday, December 8th. This time at 4 pm on ITV2.

ITV are yet to confirm the rest of their December Christmas schedule although we can expect The Grinch to air for a third time closer to the big day.

Traditionally, The Grinch and Elf air back to back on ITV from around 4pm/5pm on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

Where are the cast now?

Most of the actors and actresses from the original movie have continued to be involved in the world of movies and TV over the last 19 years.

Of course, the famous Jim Carrey has continued with his stellar acting career and the 57-year-old is set to star in the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie in 2020, playing Dr Ivo Robotnik.

In the movie, Jim Carrey's Grinch is won over by the adorable Cindy Lou Who, with actress Taylor Momsen just seven years old at the time.

Now 26, Taylor has continued her acting career with a following eight IMDB credits while also joining American rock band The Pretty Reckless as the lead vocalist.

Her most recognisable actress role came in Gossip Girl as Jenny Humphrey, where she held the position for five years from 2007-2012.

Although you may not have recognised her...

Other stars from the film include Bill Irwin (Lou Lou Who), who has enjoyed a long career in acting with roles in TV series such as Legion, Law and Order, Sleepy Hollow and South of Hell. In fact, he was also the voice of robot TARS in 2014 blockbuster Interstellar!

The man behind the big bad mayor of Whoville was Jeffery Tambor. You’ll recognise him as Sid from The Hangover – Alan’s dad – while his voice is used in a host of cartoons such as The Spongebob Squarepants Movie.