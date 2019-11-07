Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix for Christmas 2019? How to watch the full movie!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas has been a Christmas classic for almost 20 years. Starring Jim Carrey, little Cindy Lou Who and Max the dog, UK viewers will be flooding to Netflix for a hit of their favourite festive flick this 2019.

It's strange to think that there are still people out there who have never watched How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In fact, one of the most-searched Christmas questions on Google every December is 'who plays The Grinch?'

Of course, for the Xmas pros among us, the answer is painfully obvious. We Christmas movie veterans know everything from Cindy Lou Who actress, Taylor Momsem, to the trivia that Jim Carrey spent a total of 92 days covered in green-dyed yak hair and make-up.

But whether you're heading into The Grinch for watch 100 or buckling up for your first wacky adventure with Lou Lou Who and Mayor Augustus Maywho, you're going to want an easily streamable and HD version to set Christmas 2019 off smoothly.

Updated weekly, here's everything you need to know about watching the 2000 Grinch film from the Freeview TV guide to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Now TV, Sky Cinema and more.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix in 2019?

No!

Unfortunately, Netflix no-longer have How the Grinch Stole Christmas on their platform.

While the 1hr 44 minute movie was on Netflix all year, it was removed on December 1st 2019.

Other Christmas hits on the global streaming platform include Arthur Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles and Nativity.

Is The Grinch on the Sky Cinema Collection?

Unfortunately not.

Currently, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is not on the 2019 Sky Cinema Collection. It wasn't there last year, either, and is unlikely to feature this time around.

Still, there's plenty of holiday fun crammed onto Sky Cinema with the likes of Die Hard, It’s a Wonderful Life, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Polar Express, Trading Places, Sleepless in Seattle and Miracle on 34th Street (all three versions!)

Your other online options to watch The Grinch (2000)

First up, you need to rule out Disney+, Apple TV+, Hayu and Now TV - How the Grinch Stole Christmas is not available on any of them.

You can rent the movie for £3.49 from Amazon Prime Video or £1 cheaper on the Google Play Store.

Or... watch Jim Carrey for free on ITV

The Dr Seuss classic will air on ITV and ITV2 over the course of December, just as it did last year.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas aired on December 1st, on ITV2, and will air again on Sunday, December 8th at 4pm on ITV2.

The Grinch is also something of a Christmas Eve classic - as that's when it's set - meaning it's more than likely that the film will appear on ITV this December 24th (fingers crossed!)

