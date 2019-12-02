Ian Holloway questions ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has always spoken highly of his father-like figure Marcelo Bielsa, who is now working wonders with Leeds United.

Ian Holloway has made some controversial comments about Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and recently sacked Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino by questioning whether or not they are good managers.

Former QPR boss Holloway stated that he prefers Rafa Benitez to Leeds boss Bielsa and highlighted how he failed to get the club promoted last season. And he questioned what ex-Tottenham man, Pochettino has won during his career.

Despite Pochettino leaving Tottenham in a negative way, he worked wonders at the club, whilst Bielsa has helped transform Leeds United during these past 18 months.

But speaking to Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast on TalkSport, Holloway questioned what, the popular Tottenham figure, Pochettino has on his CV, and also stated, in a negative way, that Bielsa 'couldn't get' Leeds promoted last season.

"I've not been critical of him [Pochettino], I just said show me what he wins," Holloway told TalkSport. "Show me what he wins? And he still hasn't won anything. What's happened at the end of his Tottenham [reign] in comes Mourinho. Is he that good?

"I heard Micky Gray say that Bielsa should be in the frame for Arsenal. Bielsa is like a dad to Pochettino. I'm saying Rafa Benitez all day long. If you look at Bielsa he couldn't get Leeds up last season. Rafa Benitez, came up and took them [Newcastle] back up as champions. And kept Newcastle up.

"What I am saying is that this Pochettino thing. It's fine, he's a young, up and coming fella. But at the end of your career, you need to win something, even promotions. I've had three relegations. I've got three promotions. Two from the Premier League. What has he got? 'I did well at Tottenham, I built this and I built that'. That isn't cutting it for me."

There's no doubt that Hollway's comments will cause a bit of a stir, but he does need to realise that Bielsa took a mid-table Championship Leeds side and transformed them into the best in the league. Benitez, when at Newcastle, had Premier League players and big-money to spend, hence why he helped them earn promotion.

As for Pochettino, he has been managing in the Premier League, and once again, transformed a team in Tottenham that didn't used to finish in the top-four regularly to one that did. Not forgetting that run to the Champions League final.

Both have done remarkable jobs and in Bielsa's case, his task is not over yet as he will be hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.