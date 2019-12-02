Ian Holloway praises Leeds United display against Middlesbrough

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won against Middlesbrough at Elland Road at the weekend.

Ian Holloway has said on the EFL show on Quest TV that the pressure Leeds United put on Middlesbrough at the weekend was as good as any team outside of the top two of the Premier League this season.

Leeds maintained their good run of form with a comfortable 4-0 win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship at the weekend.

It was one of the best performances from the Whites, as they put Boro under relentless pressure from start to finish.

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Holloway was hugely impressed with Leeds, and has made a bold claim about their performance.

Holloway said on the EFL show on Quest TV on Saturday: “It's the front six closing. The pressure they put on Middlesbrough today was as good as I've seen outside the top two of the Premier League.

"It's Bielsa. It's magical. They're getting better and better. It's pretty ominous for everyone else.”

Promotion challenge

Leeds have been very consistent this season and are winning matches regularly, and they are certainly among the top favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

True, it is only the start of December, but things are going well for the West Yorkshire outfit, and the Elland Road faithful should be optimistic about the coming weeks and months.