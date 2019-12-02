Heung-Min Son praises Tottenham's Dele Alli

Dele Alli has scored three goals in Jose Mourinho's first three games in charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

Heung-Min Son has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Dele Alli is one of Tottenham Hotspur’s very best players.

Alli has been reborn under Jose Mourinho so far, with the England international catching the eye.

Alli scored twice for Tottenham in their most recent 3-2 win over Bournemouth, and both his goals were excellently taken.

The goalscoring midfielder seems to have found his groove again.

And Son feels that Alli has been put under too much pressure at Tottenham so far this term.

“He's still young, he's 23 and I think lots of people are expecting too much from him,” Son said.

“But he's one of the best players, a talented player, and of course he got an injury last season and had to get fitness back.

“Now you see the talent is there, you can see how he plays, how he makes decisions. It's only about timing.”

Alli now has three goals in Mourinho’s first three games in charge and he has arguably been man of the match in every game since the new Spurs boss took charge.

The former MK Dons’ midfielder’s recent run of form has been his best for two seasons, and confidence seems to be flooding back to his game.

Tottenham are next in action against Manchester United on Wednesday, when Alli will want to catch the eye yet again.