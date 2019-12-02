Heung-Min Son notices big change at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have won every game that Jose Mourinho has taken charge of so far.

Heung-Min Son has told the Daily Star that the atmosphere around Tottenham Hotspur has changed a lot since Jose Mourinho took charge and Mauricio Pochettino left.

Tottenham have now won their first three games on the bounce since Mourinho took over, and they seem to have found their attacking groove again.

Spurs have scored 10 times in the three games Mourinho has been in the dug out for, and most recently beat Bournemouth 3-2.

Dele Alli hit a brace and Moussa Sissoko scored his first goal for Tottenham during the contest, as Spurs picked up another three points.

And Son has been very impressed by the impact that Mourinho has made since taking charge.

“He’s very kind. He’s smiling, making jokes with the players. I like it, of course. I think the results changed a lot, the positive vibe,” the £22 million forward (Guardian) said.

“Everyone is positive before games. The gaffer is doing a great job and we are really happy with him. The atmosphere changed a lot with the positive vibes.

“The lads, with positive energy, with smiling. I think this is the most important thing. I think this is what changed.”

Son has been a key player for Mourinho so far, with the South Korean starting in every one of Spurs’s game under the Portuguese boss.

Son is actually one of the few Tottenham players who may not yet have quite reached the top of his game since Mourinho took charge, but he has still proved to be a big threat.

Tottenham’s impressive winning run has already reduced the gap to the top four down to six points, with their next match coming against Manchester United on Wednesday.