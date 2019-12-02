'Great team': £30m Everton Soares flattered by reported Everton interest

Premier League strugglers Everton reportedly want to sign namesake Everton Soares from Brazil giants Gremio.

Jamie Hamilton is starring at the back for Hamilton Academical in Scotland, and we could soon see Everton flying down the wings for, well, Everton.

According to Goal, The Toffees are in talks to sign Brazil international Everton Soares from Gremio during the January transfer window. Marco Silva’s side are apparently set to make a bid of £30 million in the hope that this will be enough to bring their jet-heeled namesake to Goodison Park.

An old-school winger who loves to cut inside onto his rocket of a right-foot like an inverted Arjen Robben, Soares was arguably Brazil’s star man as they won the Copa America in the summer with a couple of rasping, long-range drives firing Tite’s side to glory.

And Everton has maintained that stunning form at club level too, producing 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions this season in the sky blue of Gremio. No wonder an Everton side who are crying out for a dash of cutting edge and unpredictability are ready to make an explosive wideman one of their most expensive players.

And it seems that the admiration is mutual.

"It is cause for happiness,” Everton told GloboEsporte after being asked about a potential move to Merseyside.

“(The links are) the result of the work that has been done. With every piece of speculation that comes, I am happy, because they are a great team.”

Samba stars Bernard and Richarlison are already plying their trade at Everton while Marco Silva’s side have also been linked with the likes of Reinier Jesus, Doria and Gabriel Jesus.

This influx of Brazil-based targets might have something to do with the fact that, according to The Sun (13 October, page 63), sporting director Marcel Brands has been sending scouts to the South American nation in search for the odd superstar signing.