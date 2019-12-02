Quick links

Getting Jermain Defoe on permanent deal would be crucial for Rangers

Dan Coombs
Jermain Defoe of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Rangers need to get Jermain Defoe signed permanently.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers need to secure Jermain Defoe's signature on a permanent deal.

Defoe is on an 18 month loan at Rangers and it looks unlikely he will ever play for Bournemouth again.

The Daily Record reported in October that Defoe is keen to sign permanently, but no agreement has yet been struck.

 

Defoe may be 37, but he is a big asset for the Gers. He has scored 13 goals this season including 10 in the Premiership.

Most importantly for Rangers, they would be protecting themselves by getting Defoe signed up.

Alfredo Morelos has outscored Defoe so far and his performances are reportedly generating transfer interest.

The Express report Rangers have no intention of selling Morelos mid-season, but next summer could be more difficuly.

Steven Gerrard head coach of Rangers FC and Jermain Defoe of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in...

Rangers can't afford to head into that transfer window with uncertainty over Defoe too.

It's essential he is signed up and his future secure, with Rangers.

A worst case scenario is that Rangers lose both players.

They shouldn't allow that to happen, and Defoe's deal being done would mean it won't even be a possibility.

Defoe has a big role to play at Rangers this season, and he should do next season as well.

20th January 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Mid season football friendly, Rangers v Helsinki; Jermiane Defoe of Rangers made his debut for Rangers

