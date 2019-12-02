Gerrard says he demanded a clean sheet from his Rangers players

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard got what he asked for.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he demanded a clean sheet before kick off from his team.

The Gers beat Hearts 5-0 in a dominant Ibrox display.

Subscribe

The attacking quality from Rangers deservedly created headlines, but it was the defence which pleased Gerrard.

This was because he says he was not happy with the goals conceded in recent matches.

Gerrard told the club's official website: "We demanded a clean sheet before the game as I think it was the three prior where we hadn’t had one.

“That’s what I like to build my team and our team around – having that real, good structure about us and being aggressive without the ball and being hard to play against.

“So the defensive side of the game and the defensive players deserve a lot of credit as well.”

Rangers scored after just 11 minutes and this gave the team a big lift. The result was never in doubt after that.

Hearts have struggled for goals this season, no players have scored more than two league goals.

If they had breached Rangers' defence, it would have been disappointing.

While the result was typically clinical, Gerrard clearly hopes Rangers are getting back into good defensive habits for when bigger tests come their way.