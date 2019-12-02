Quick links

Rangers

Gerrard says he demanded a clean sheet from his Rangers players

Dan Coombs
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard got what he asked for.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates with his team after he scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on...

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he demanded a clean sheet before kick off from his team.

The Gers beat Hearts 5-0 in a dominant Ibrox display.

Subscribe

The attacking quality from Rangers deservedly created headlines, but it was the defence which pleased Gerrard.

 

This was because he says he was not happy with the goals conceded in recent matches.

Gerrard told the club's official website: "We demanded a clean sheet before the game as I think it was the three prior where we hadn’t had one.

“That’s what I like to build my team and our team around – having that real, good structure about us and being aggressive without the ball and being hard to play against.

“So the defensive side of the game and the defensive players deserve a lot of credit as well.”

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Rangers scored after just 11 minutes and this gave the team a big lift. The result was never in doubt after that.

Hearts have struggled for goals this season, no players have scored more than two league goals.

If they had breached Rangers' defence, it would have been disappointing.

While the result was typically clinical, Gerrard clearly hopes Rangers are getting back into good defensive habits for when bigger tests come their way.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch