Gerrard believes there's more to come from Rangers star Kent; explains fitness issues

The Ibrox attacker has yet to hit full speed since his return to Rangers.

Steven Gerrard thinks the best is yet to come from attacker Ryan Kent after his fitness battles so far this season at Rangers, The Daily Record report.

The winger scored his third goal of the season against Hearts on Sunday.

Although he's looked sharp in matches prior to the weekend, it's another tangible sign he's getting back to the level that saw him win the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year last season.

After signing from Liverpool, he picked a hamstring injury in his first appearance against Livingston, apparently a result of not quite getting up to fitness during pre-season.

Gerrard appeared to admit the decision to throw him into the action too quickly was an error, speaking after their most recent match, but has given fans hope he's on his way to being a consistent star performer.

As quoted by The Daily Record, he said: "He missed a lot of football over pre-season because he was waiting to sort his future out. When he came in, he got the injury and I need to share some of that responsibility as well.

"But once we got him fit and sharp, you can see his contribution and how important he is to the team. Whether that is through goals or assists, or just being out there – because he terrifies defenders by being so sharp and quick.

"You are starting to see him move towards his best, which is great for us."

Can he improve on last season's contribution?

Kent had a stellar 2018/19 campaign but there was an argument to say his direct goal contribution of six goals and nine assists should have been higher.

Although he's had a tricky start following his multi-million-pound switch from Anfield during the summer, he's already got three goals, so is well on his way to bettering last year's total.

One of his big targets this season should be reaching double figures in both categories, getting closer to the kind of output that James Forrest and Ryan Christie are achieving at Celtic.

Kent has the ability to do that if he can find consistency. With the number of goals that Rangers are scoring he can start getting towards those totals and fully justify his price tag.

Gerrard is right to point out his presence on the pitch is often enough, but there is room for improvement on his way to becoming an even bigger Ibrox hero.