Garth Crooks thinks Manchester United could do with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish played well for Aston Villa against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Garth Crooks has suggested on BBC Sport that Manchester United need a player like Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward made the suggestion following Grealish’s performance for Villa in the 2-2 draw with United away from home at Old Trafford at the weekend.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder scored a brilliant goal in the 11th minute and put the Red Devils’ defence under a lot of pressure.

 

According to WhoScored, Grealish - who can also operate as a winger - took three shots, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 88.6%, took 59 touches, and made one tackle.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “After the attention paid to Jack Grealish by Manchester United, I think he is entitled to danger money! I can't remember when a team have inflicted so many tackles on a single player. I suppose Grealish should take that as a compliment.

"The Aston Villa captain scored a wonderful goal, had a fabulous game at Old Trafford and is precisely the sort of player United need to bolster their prospects. United fans are having to watch too many ordinary players while they are being asked to pay Champions League prices.”

Top player

Grealish is a very good attacking player and can be one of the best in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is a key figure in Dean Smith’s team, and if Villa are to have a successful season, then he will have to be on top of his game.

According to WhoScored, Grealish has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

