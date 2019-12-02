Garth Crooks raves about Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold played well for Liverpool at the weekend.

Garth Crooks has spoken highly of Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on BBC Sport.

The former Tottenham Hotspur forward was impressed with the display produced by the England international right-back during Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend.

The 21-year-old provided the assists for both the goals for the Reds and also did well at the back.

According to WhoScored, the young right-back took one shot, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, took 78 touches, and made three tackles, one interception and three clearances.

Crooks wrote on BBC Sport: “I don't think I have seen a young lad with the ability to place a dead ball precisely where he wants it to go - and with such quality - since Glenn Hoddle.

“Alexander-Arnold's crosses and balls into the danger areas are having a devastating effect on the opposition. His two assists for Virgil van Dijk were just out of this world. The problem with free-kicks, and corners of course, is a defence can do very little about how they are taken.

"This local lad is proving to be a bit special. I just wish Liverpool fans would chant his name more. Even with a name like Trent Alexander-Arnold, it can't be that difficult.”

Important Liverpool player

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best young right-backs in Europe and is one of the most important players in the current Liverpool team.

Although the defender could improve defensively, when it comes to attacking forays and putting the opposition defences under pressure, the England international is one of the best around.

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 14 appearances in the Premier League and four in the Champions League for Liverpool so far this season.