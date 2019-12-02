Garth Crooks hails Liverpool defender for showing striker-like abilities

Virgil van Dijk netted a brace for Liverpool during their nervy win against Brighton and Hove Albion over the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Virgil van Dijk scored two headers over the weekend like a striker, which he has never seen from him before.

Liverpool recorded a 2-0 win over Brighton, with Van Dijk netting two powerful headers in the first half, which ended up proving crucial because Brighton did pull a goal back after the break when Alisson Becker was sent off.

Despite the drama late on, Van Dijk ensured his players crossed the finishing line once again, as the Reds maintained their unbeaten start to the new season.

Nonetheless, former striker, Crooks was full of praise for the finishing ability Van Dijk showcased at Anfield, as he admitted he hasn't seen that from the Dutchman before.

"We've seen Virgil van Dijk marshal his defence with grace and tackle like a steam train when needed but I have never seen him score two headers like a striker before," Crooks told BBC Sport.

"The way he took his second goal from another beautifully delivered Alexander-Arnold ball was superb. John Toshack couldn't have put the ball into the net any better.

"Brighton were 2-0 down before they had time to draw breath. What took place thereafter was immaterial. Liverpool are far too ruthless these days to let these games slip through their fingers even with 10 men."

Van Dijk has been a regular threat to opposing defences in recent seasons, with Liverpool's fullbacks not the one's causing problems.

Whilst Liverpool are grinding out results and three points, Van Dijk will be hoping the team can muster a clean sheet.

It would be something if they are to secure their first home league clean sheet of the season when they take on their neighbours Everton next Wednesday.