Freddie Ljungberg comments on Arsenal’s defence

Arsenal failed to win in the Premier League at the weekend.

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has suggested to Football.London that there is a “problem” with his side’s defence.

Ljungberg made the comments following Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League at the weekend.

It was the Swede’s first game in charge of the Gunners, and he has suggested that there is an issue at the back.

When asked about Arsenal’s defence, Ljungberg said, as quoted on Football.London: “We have a problem on the transition and I want to fix that.

“I hope the club knows what I can and can’t do. I’m very honoured they have trusted me to do this.”

Long-standing problem

Arsenal have a very good attacking unit, as on their day, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil can be devastating.

However, it is at the back that the Gunners have had their issues over the past several years.

If Arsenal do not fix their defensive problems soon, then they will not finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Perhaps the Gunners should dip into the transfer market when the window opens in January.

Arsenal will return to action on Thursday evening when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in North London in the Premier League.