Frank Lampard admits he was 'very happy' with David Martin's performance

David Martin kept a clean sheet against Chelsea on Saturday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has told The Telegraph that he was 'very happy' for West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin on Sunday.

West Ham headed to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and many expected them to suffer another defeat after a real struggle of late.

Manuel Pellegrini entered the game under real pressure after picking up just two points in seven games, and he decided to make big changes against Chelsea.

Club-record signing Sebastien Haller was dropped in favour of Michail Antonio, whilst goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez was also axed.

In came David Martin for his West Ham debut, which was something of a gamble given how the veteran struggled for playing time at Millwall last season.

The 33-year-old managed to keep a rare clean sheet for West Ham, keeping Chelsea at bay before showing an outpouring of emotion at full time.

Not only is Martin a boyhood West Ham fan, but his father Alvin also played for the club, becoming a Hammers legend in the process.

Those emotional scenes at full time struck a chord with Chelsea boss and ex-Hammer Lampard, who admitted that he though Martin was 'really good' whilst adding that he was 'very happy' for the goalkeeper, given that he knows Alvin so well.

“I know Alvin well and his son played a really good game,” said Lampard. “I was personally very happy for him. For him to feel the support the fans rightly gave him... it was a good thing for him,” he added.