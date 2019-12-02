Five facts about reported Celtic target Ismaila Soro

Celtic are being linked with Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro.

Celtic were busy towards the end of the summer transfer window, and will now be eyeing the January transfer window for more additions.

The Bhoys are in a strong position in the league, sitting top of the table, whilst they're also into the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Neil Lennon and co will be seeking new additions, and the Daily Record claim that Celtic now want Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro.

The £3million-rated ace has popped up on the Celtic radar, but just who is he? Here are five facts about Celtic's newest transfer target...

1. Soro has already carved out a unique path, as after emerging in the Ivory Coast with Moossou, he ended up in Moldova with Saxan and Belarus with Gomel.

2. His quick rise saw him move to Israel in 2018, and whilst he only registered two assists and no goals, he impressed with his defensive work as a holding midfielder.

3. Standing at just 5ft 8in tall, Soro is a diminutive midfielder, possessing great energy, commitment, defensive awareness and ability on the ball; Celtic fans may feel those attributes could make him an heir to Scott Brown.

4. Soro is yet to win a cap for the Ivory Coast, which may just make a work permit an issue, but Celtic will hope for success on that front much like with compatriot Eboue Kouassi.

5. Soro's agent is Dimitri Celuk, who was made famous for representing Yaya Toure for some time, so Celtic may just hope for some kind of influence from Yaya's brother and ex-Bhoys ace Kolo.