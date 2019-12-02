Quick links

FA rules outline whether or not Eddie Nketiah can face Arsenal as Leeds loanee tweets Gunners

The striker is currently on loan from Arsenal to Leeds United.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Leeds United's on-loan Arsenal striker has responded to his parent club's tweet about the two side's FA Cup third round meeting.

Leeds were paired with Arsenal in Monday night's draw, with the tie scheduled to take place across the first weekend in January.

 

Arsenal posted the following shortly afterwards:

And Nketiah wrote:

Some will be wondering whether or not Nketiah will be allowed to face the Gunners, as Sanchez Watt did twice while on loan with the Whites in 2010-11.

But the latest FA rules state that: "The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club".

If Leeds fans' fears are realised, Nketiah may not be a United player at all by then, with Arsenal able to recall the 20-year-old from 1 January (and play him against his temporary employers, if desired).

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts celebrates with Eddie Nketiah after Nketiah scored a late equaliser during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Leeds United at...

Nketiah has scored five goals in 13 outings for Leeds, but has only started two of those.

The Bristol City CEO, Mark Ashton, recently declared his interest in signing the England Under-21 international if he returns to Arsenal.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

