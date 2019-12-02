Quick links

Ex-Leeds winger Hadi Sacko scores first league goals for new club

Hadi Sacko of Leeds United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on September 19, 2017 in...
Leeds sold Hadi Sacko this past summer.

Leeds United finally cut ties with winger Hadi Sacko in the summer.

Sacko had spent three seasons at the club, one on loan and then two unsatisfactory campaigns after signing permanently.

He never played a game under Marcelo Bielsa, who sent him out on two separate loans last season.

Sacko signed permanently with Turkish side Denizlispor in the summer, and made a belated impact for them this weekend.

 

He showed a long awaited clinical edge to score twice in a 2-1 victory over Gaziantep at the weekend.

These goals were Sacko's first for his new club in 11 Super Lig games.

They were made even better by the fact he was left as an unused substitute in their previous game.

He has one assist to his name this season, which came more than a month ago.

Sacko did score once in the Turkish Cup against a lower league side back in September, but was not able to build on it.

He has had a stop start career so far, and needs to kick on from here.

Scoring twice in one game is more than he ever managed at Leeds, where he scored two goals in 60 appearances.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

