Ex-Leeds player Micky Gray suggests Marcelo Bielsa as possible Arsenal boss

Dan Coombs
Arsenal are looking for a new manager.

Arsenal are looking for a new manager after sacking Unai Emery at the end of last week.

A number of names have been linked including Wolves boss Nuno Santo, BBC Sport report.

But the Gunners have been urged to consider Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, by a former Whites player.

 

Michael Gray, who played for Leeds on loan in 2005 and 2007, asked whether Bielsa should be considered a strong contender for the Gunners job.

He realised this might not be popular for Leeds fans to hear.

Fortunately for Leeds, Arsenal do not appear actively interested in Bielsa.

Nor does he appear to be interested in higher opportunities. He is keen to continue his Leeds project.

Of course Bielsa's contract does expire at the end of the season, but Arsenal are unlikely to want to wait that long.

Bielsa's Leeds are top of the Championship, and if he renews, he could be managing in the Premier League regardless next season.

