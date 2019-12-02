Eboue Kouassi makes Celtic comeback after one year out

Eboue Kouassi made his long-awaited comeback for Celtic in a reserve game today.

Eboue Kouassi could be forgiven if some days he regrets ever joining Celtic.

The Ivorian midfielder joined the Hoops under Brendan Rodgers in a £3 million deal almost three years ago [Scottish Sun].

But in the same month, Kouassi contracted malaria and didn't wind up making a Premiership debut for Celtic until April of 2017.

The following season he didn't do much better and managed less than 500 minutes of league action for the Hoops.

The 21-year-old showed promising signs under Rodgers last term but, in November, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Yep, it hasn't been easy for the former Krasnodar star, but he played his first game in a year this afternoon.

Kouassi turned out for Celtic reserves in a 1-1 draw with their Motherwell equivalent and hopefully for his sake he can stay fit.

Rodgers, whose work at Leicester City this season is enhancing his reputation as a manager, clearly saw good things in Kouassi and even said that he would be Scott Brown's long-term successor in Glasgow [The Scottish Sun].

That looks a million miles from materialising now, but if he can stay fit and improve then who knows, maybe Neil Lennon - a midfielder during his playing career - can finish the job that Rodgers started and turn Kouassi into a Bhoys regular.