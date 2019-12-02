Quick links

Eboue Kouassi makes Celtic comeback after one year out

Celtic's Kouassi Eboue (C) looks on during a training session at the Celtic Training Centre in Lennoxtown, Scotland on October 30, 2017, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group B...
Eboue Kouassi made his long-awaited comeback for Celtic in a reserve game today.

Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on April 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Eboue Kouassi could be forgiven if some days he regrets ever joining Celtic.

The Ivorian midfielder joined the Hoops under Brendan Rodgers in a £3 million deal almost three years ago [Scottish Sun].

But in the same month, Kouassi contracted malaria and didn't wind up making a Premiership debut for Celtic until April of 2017.

The following season he didn't do much better and managed less than 500 minutes of league action for the Hoops.

 

The 21-year-old showed promising signs under Rodgers last term but, in November, suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Yep, it hasn't been easy for the former Krasnodar star, but he played his first game in a year this afternoon.

Kouassi turned out for Celtic reserves in a 1-1 draw with their Motherwell equivalent and hopefully for his sake he can stay fit.

Rodgers, whose work at Leicester City this season is enhancing his reputation as a manager, clearly saw good things in Kouassi and even said that he would be Scott Brown's long-term successor in Glasgow [The Scottish Sun].

That looks a million miles from materialising now, but if he can stay fit and improve then who knows, maybe Neil Lennon - a midfielder during his playing career - can finish the job that Rodgers started and turn Kouassi into a Bhoys regular.

Zenit St Petersburg's Argentinian defender Emanuel Mammana (L) vies with Celtic's Ivorian midfielder Kouassi Eboue during the UEFA Europa League football match between Celtic and Zenit...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

